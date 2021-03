Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a serious crash in west Tipperary last week.

A number of people were injured in the single vehicle collision at Knockballynoe, Kilfeacle last Thursday evening (March 18th), including the male driver who suffered serious injuries.

Gardaí are asking any witnesses to come forward, or those with dash cam footage from the area between 5.30-8.30 last Thursday evening.

Anybody with information can call Tipp Town Garda Station on (062) 80670.