Gardaí urge motorists not to take to the roads

Despite the lifting of the public safety advice for people to shelter indoors Gardaí in Tipperary are pleading with motorists not to venture out.

The National Emergency Coordination Group issued the update this morning, but a red weather warning is still in place for Tipperary and the rest of Munster as well as Leinster and Galway until 6pm.

Tipperary County Council crews have begun using snow ploughs and gritting trucks on priority routes in the county.

A number of roads are impassable this lunchtime due to snow drifts – Gardaí in Templemore say the N62 Templemore – Roscrea road is impassable due to snow drifts. There are also reports that a number of cars are stuck on the N65 between Carrigahorig and Borrisokane.

Inspector James White says it would be madness to take to the roads unless absolutely necessary.