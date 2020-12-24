Gardaí urge caution on the roads as festive season begins

Traffic volumes are likely to be less than normal this Christmas due to the pandemic but Tipperary motorists are still being urged to drive with caution.

Christmas Eve is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year on the roads as people head home for the festive season.

While things probably won’t be as busy today Inspector James White of Thurles Garda station says caution is still needed on the roads.

“This year unfortunately we’ve lost seven lives on the roads of Tipperary to date which is down on the figure of thirteen for all of last year.”

“Really the message to all motorists is really what we call the ordinary life-saver offences – speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and drink-driving.”