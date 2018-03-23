Gardaí send file to DPP on fatal crash in Tipperary

Gardaí say progress has been made in their investigation into a fatal crash in North Tipperary last year.

Adam Case died when the car he was a rear seat passenger in struck a tree near Cloughjordan on August 15th last.

The 16 year old had been living in the Shinrone area but was originally from Abbeyleix.

A 22 year old man and a 17 year old girl who were in the car at the time were also injured in the collision which happened in an area known as Boston on the Ballingarry North to Cloughjordan Road.

Gardaí in Borrisokane have today confirmed to Tipp FM that there has been a development in the case this week with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.