Gardaí appeal for Clonmel “hit & run” driver to come forward

Gardaí are treating as a “hit and run” an accident in Clonmel yesterday which saw a young child struck by a car.

The child was crossing a pedestrian crossing with his parents on Queen Street at around 4.25 yesterday evening, when the kid was struck causing minor injuries.

The female driver involved briefly stopped to apologise but Gardaí say she didn’t remain at the scene.

Inspector Alma Molloy has been offering background on the incident.

“A young child was crossing at the pedestrian crossing with his parents. A car continued through the crossing and hit the child. He was very fortunate to not be injured badly.”

“But we’re looking now to speak with the female driver that was involved – she did stop to say she was sorry but continued on her journey. We want to speak to her or any witnesses to the incident on Queen Street.”

Any witnesses are also asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station at 052 6177640.