Garda crackdown continues on Tipp driving offences

Two disqualified drivers have been detected behind the wheel by Gardaí from Cahir.

They were carrying out a patrol in the Knocklofty area last evening when they stopped a vehicle – the Mobility App showed that the driver was disqualified as a result of which the car was seized.

A few moments later while waiting for the tow truck another vehicle passed by the Gardaí who discovered no insurance, NCT or tax displayed.

That driver was also discovered to be disqualified and failed a roadside breath test.

The motorist was arrested for Drink Driving and is facing a court appearance.