The young man who died following a crash in West Tipperary earlier this month will be laid to rest today.

Rhys Horgan from Dundrum Drive in Tipp Town was the driver of the car which left the N74 near Kilfeacle on the evening of March 18th last.

The other occupants of the car suffered minor injuries.

Rhys lost his battle for life last Thursday – he will be buried in St Michael’s cemetery in Tipp town at 1 o’clock this afternoon following a private family prayer service.