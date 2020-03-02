Flooding problems continue in North Tipperary

Road closures are still in place across North Tipp as well as parts of the midlands and west after heavy rain caused further flooding in a number of areas.

Along with the closure of the N65 between Portumna and Borrisokane, the Borrisokane/Cloghan Rd (R438) is closed between the Portumna turn-off at Walsh Park Cross and the Banagher turn-off at Taylor’s Cross.

The Nenagh/Terryglass Rd (R493) is closed at Ballinderry again due to flooding.

Meanwhile there are more than 30 minor roads closed by flooding across South County Galway.

Fianna Fail TD for Galway East, Anne Rabbitte says the floods have been building since August, creating a huge economic and environmental challenge for the region.