We’re being reminded not to get too jolly this festive season.

Gardaí in Tipperary are advising people to ensure there’s a designated driver or lift home available to them after a night out.

They’re also warning those that have had a few drinks, to be aware that they might still be over the limit the following morning.

Superintendent Willie Leahy of Clonmel Garda station has this advice.