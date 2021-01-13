Elderly man killed following crash near Bansha

A man in his 80s has died following a single car crash in West Tipperary.

It happened on the L4306 Bansha to Thomastown Road at around 3:15 yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

The man was seriously injured when the car he was driving struck a tree, and died at the scene a short time later.

A woman in her 80s, who was a passenger, is being treated in hospital for injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

The man’s body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

The road is closed this morning pending an examination by forensic collision investigators and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward and also to any road users with dash-cam footage from the area at the time, to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062-80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.