€814,000 for repair to storm damaged roads in Tipp

Tipperary County Council has been granted it’s share of 15 million euro announced for the repair of storm damaged roads.

The Premier has received the fourth highest grant in the country.

The local authority in Tipperary is set to benefit from more than 800,000 euro to repair storm damaged roads.

It’s part of an extra 15 million euro allocated from the Department of Transport to carry out maintenance on roads damaged by Storm Emma, Storm Eleanor and other extreme weather events.

Galway and Cork County councils received the largest amounts of 1.1 million euro each, with Laois benefiting from 956,000 euro.

Tipperary received the fourth largest allocation of 814,000.

Alongside this, another three million euro has been given to Transport Infrastructure Ireland for maintenance on national roads.