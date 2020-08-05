‘Donuts’ for Cahir Gardaí leads to court appearance

A motorist is facing a court appearance for his actions over the Bank holiday weekend.

He was spotted by Gardaí performing donuts on the road near Clogheen.

The driver failed to stop – following a managed pursuit the vehicle was brought to a halt and the driver arrested for dangerous driving.

Inspector Mark Allen is head of the Roads Policing Unit in the Tipperary Garda Division.

“Cahir Gardaí identified ‘boy racer’ type drivers at The Vee on Sunday night and an operation was put in place.”

“A driver who performed ‘donuts’ in the presence of the Gardaí was arrested for dangerous driving and their car was seized.”