Data shows male drivers more likely to pick up penalty points

2,130 drivers in Tipperary have six or more points on their driving licence, according to latest RSA figures.

Newly launched motor insurance company, MissQuote.ie, has released data which also outlines a significant gender imbalance when it comes to penalty points.

Over the course of the decade ending in 2019, men were hit with 88 percent more penalty points than their female counterparts.

In 2019, male drivers in Tipperary were issued 3,669 penalty point endorsements, compared to 1,920 for women.

Deirdre McCarthy of MissQuote.ie has said that based on the county and national figures, “women drivers are more cautious and compliant on our roads.”