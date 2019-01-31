Criticism of driving test waiting list in Tipperary

Calls have been made for a review of the driving test system in Tipperary.

The waiting list for a learner driver to take their test ranges from 18 weeks in Clonmel to 28 weeks in Tipperary town.

The calls come following the introduction of new legislation which sees harsher penalties imposed on learner drivers who drive unaccompanied, as well as fines being imposed on the owner of the car they’re driving.

Cllr Jim Ryan has called on the Transport Minister to do more to assist learner drivers in getting their full licence.

He has described the waiting lists as unacceptable….