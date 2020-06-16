Court appearance for motorists following Tipperary detections

Gardaí in the Tipperary Division made a number of arrests for driving offences yesterday.

A motorist was detected doing 160kph on the M8 near Cahir.

Another vehicle was found not to have been taxed for 774 days – on further investigation it was discovered that the NCT was out for some time and the driver was not insured following which the vehicle was seized.

Meanwhile Gardaí in Thurles stopped a car for speeding in the town.

The driver was subsequently arrested after testing positive for cocaine.