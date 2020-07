A man is due to appear in court this morning in connection with a fatal crash on the Clonmel – Kilkenny road last weekend.

The man in his 30s was arrested following the three car collision at South Lodge near Grangemockler at around 7 o’clock on Sunday morning.

He has now been charged and will be brought before Clonmel District Court later.

A man in his 70s who was a passenger in one of the cars died in the collision.