Tipperary County Councillors are demanding new measures be put in place to address the issues of flooding in the county.

Given the recent inclement weather, strategies are being sought to prevent damage to roads and accidents as a result of such damage.

Fianna Fail Councillor Sean Ryan called on the executive to put a system in place to prevent flooding in his electoral area.

Meanwhile, Councillor Micheál Lowry demanded that flood crews be mobilised to prevent the deterioration of roads.