Council salting 1,000 kilometres of roads in Tipperary each night

Drivers in Tipperary are being urged to remain vigilant this morning whether or not they’re driving on gritted roads.

Temperatures dropped as low as -5 degrees last night, leaving the potential for black ice on many routes for much of the day.

Tipperary County Council has 12 salt spreaders on the roads, and the local authority is confident that they have sufficient salt supply for the winter.

Director of Services for Roads, Marcus O’Connor, says all national routes, as well as some regional roads, are being treated during this cold snap.

“We salt about 1,000 kilometres of our 6,000 kilometres of roads – but even at that we’d be urging motorists to treat the roads cautiously, don’t take any chances.”

“If you want to check what roads are salted there is information available on the Tipperary County Council website which shows the maps of the routes that are treated every night.”

List to roads being treated can be found here