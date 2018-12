There are calls for a review of a stretch of road in Cashel amid concerns over pedestrian safety.

The Roads & Planning sections of Tipperary Council have been urged to examine a section between Scoil Aonghusa and Windmill Close off the Cahir Road.

There’s been an increase in pedestrian and road traffic following the construction of new houses in the area.

The need for a continuous footpath along the stretch of road has been highlighted by local Councillor Tom Wood.