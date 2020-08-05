Concerns over antics of ‘boy racers’ at The Vee

There are fears someone will be killed or seriously injured due to so called boy racers gathering at a popular scenic spot on the Tipperary – Waterford border.

The claim from Clogheen business man PJ English comes in the wake of the arrest of a motorist over the Bank Holiday weekend after they were seen by Gardaí doing ‘donuts’ at The Vee.

PJ says it’s a long running problem in the area and is happening at all hours of the night.

“It’s dangerous for both the people doing the donuts and for tourists or locals travelling the Vee itself.”

“We’re only waiting for someone to go over the edge and there’ll be a death and people will be saying why didn’t we do something about it all along.”

“Locals can hear it down in Clogheen and that’s about 8 miles as the crow flies – they can still hear them at 12 o’clock, 1 o’clock, 2 o’clock.”