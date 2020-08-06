Compulsory Purchase Orders published for multi-million Euro Latteragh project

It’s hoped that works on a new four kilometre stretch of road between Nenagh and Borrisoleigh will get underway by the end of next year.

Compulsory Purchase Orders have been published in recent days for the project at Latteragh, which is estimated to cost between €14 million and €20 million.

The stretch of road has been a consistent cause of concern due to its proximity to the Nenagh River, and emergency works will be taking place there from next Monday to strengthen the existing route.

Director of Services for roads at Tipperary County Council, Marcus O’Connor, has been outlining an estimated timeline for the larger project:

“We would expect that the CPO hearing if there is going to be one would be maybe six months away – so I would say we’re talking about early next year.”

“If the CPO is confirmed at that stage we will go to tender – that would probably take another 3 to 6 months so we would be hoping to have a contractor on site before the end of 2021.”

“The construction period then would probably be between 2 and 2½ years because it’s 4½ kilometres and its difficult enough terrain.”