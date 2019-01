Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal single vehicle collision on the outskirts of Cahir yesterday morning.

The sole occupant of the car has been named locally as Laura Quinn from the Kilshane area, near Tipperary town.

The 19 year old was killed when the car she was travelling in – a 07 Fiat Punto – struck a tree at Ballydrehid, on the Bansha side of the Tipperary Road roundabout.

Sgt Brendan Franklin of Cahir Garda Station made this appeal for witnesses.