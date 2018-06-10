“Check it Fits” campaign rolls into Tipp

Tipperary parents are being reminded of the dangers of an incorrectly fitted child seat.

The Road Safety Authority’s upcoming ‘Check it Fits’ Service in partnership with Toyota will be visiting four locations across the county this coming week.

Experts will be on hand to advise on how to fix any problems, demonstrate how to fit the restraint correctly and answer any queries participants might have.

On Monday they will be at Toyota at Templemore Motor Works, then on Tuesday the service rolls into SuperValu at the Poppyfields Clonmel, followed by Co-op SuperValu Tipp town on Wednesday and SuperValu, Greystone Street, Carrick on Suir on Thursday.

The service is free and each day it runs from 10 am to 5.30pm.