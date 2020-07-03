Car stops just millimetres from pedestrians after Clonmel crash

A number of pedestrians and a motorist had a lucky escape in Clonmel yesterday.

The incident happened on the Quay near the junction for the Old Bridge around lunchtime.

A number of people were on the footpath waiting to cross the street towards the town centre at the time.

CCTV footage shows a car mounting the footpath and demolishing a sign before going up on two wheels.

It finally comes to a halt just millimetres from the pedestrians.

Gardaí say the driver of the car was taken to hospital for observation but was discharged last evening.