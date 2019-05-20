Calls for speeding deterrents to be put in place

Residents of villages in the north of the county are demanding measures be put in place to prevent speeding in their areas.

Several Councillors of the Nenagh district aired the grievances of their constituents that there were no measures preventing people speeding through their villages.

Traffic calming measures were called for by some but Cllrs were reluctant to install more of them around the county.

Leas Caitheoirleach of the district Hughie McGrath explained that residents of Puckane were concerned for the welfare of their children.

Independent Cllr Michael O’Meara suggested using an innovative method employed in countries around Europe.