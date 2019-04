There are fresh calls for traffic safety measures to be installed on the Portuma side of Borrisokane following numerous collisions and near misses.

The junction at the N52/N65 is one of the busiest routes in North Tipperary as it links up to the M6 north of Loughrea in Galway.

However its effectively a blind crossroads for motorists exiting from the Birr or Ballinderry roads.

Local Clr Joe Hannigan feels it can now be tackled as part of ongoing works in the North Tipp Town