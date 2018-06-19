Call for sulky track in Tipperary

Councillors in Tipperary are set to write to the Minister for Environment, Planning and Local Government to request he make it an offence for anyone under the age of 16 to be on a sulky either alone or accompanied in a public place.

Horse cruelty and safety on sulkies dominated much of the talk at this month’s meeting of Tipperary County Council.

Councillor Micheál Anglim tabled the motion calling for stricter policing of the activity, in response to the ongoing issues regarding safety on the roads.

Calls have also been made for a sulky racing track to be made available, to take sulkies off of Tipperary’s roads.

The vast majority of people are horrified with the mistreatment of the animals, and it’s a very small minority that need to be held responsible for their actions.

However, on the issue of sulky racing – Councillor John Hogan believes the activity would be difficult to outlaw, without putting other measures in place.