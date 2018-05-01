Call for speed limit changes on stretch of N24

Serious concerns have been expressed about the speed traffic is entering Carrick on Suir on the N24.

Following a review the speed limit on the approach from Clonmel was recently changed with no step down from 100kph until it reaches the 50 limit.

Local Councillor Kieran Bourke raised the issue at a meeting of the local Municipal District saying the transition was just metres from housing estates and businesses.

He feels motorists – and in particular heavy goods vehicles – are not slowing down in time as a result.