A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drug driving in South Tipp overnight.

Gardaí from Cahir were on patrol when they observed a suspicious vehicle in the Knocklofty area.

The driver tested positive for cocaine after providing an oral fluid specimen.

The car was also found to have a number of bald tyres.

Meanwhile Gardaí in Templemore arrested a motorist for drink driving in the Bouladuff area overnight.