Browne calls for traffic to be removed from towns on N24

Traffic congestion in Tipp Town has been raised in the Dáil during a debate on Brexit.

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne highlighted the need for balanced regional development in light of current trade talks, and says infrastructure linking Waterford to the west of the country needs to be strengthened.

Traffic congestion on the N24 through Tipp Town is an ongoing source of contention and deputy Browne says more decisive action needs to be taken.

“What we need all along the N24 route is a programme of removing traffic congestion from our towns – not patching up bottlenecks.”

“This would make the route of the current N24 fit for purpose as a link between east and west between airports and ports and will make the towns along the way such as Tipperary Town proper hubs for business and industry.”