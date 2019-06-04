Average of 33 complaints per week against driving testers

Foul smelling, aggressive and unfair instructions are just some of the complaints lodged to the RSA about driving testers.

Over 1,700 complaints were received in 2018 by the Road Safety Authority which manages the national driver licence service.

According to the Irish Times, most people complained about the various driving manoeuvres they failed on.

According to the Road Safety Authority Nenagh has the longest waiting time in the country for a driving test at 15 weeks.

Latest figures show Thurles has the lowest wait in the Premier County at 9 weeks.