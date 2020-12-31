Arrests for various driving offences in Cahir area

Gardaí in Cahir have made a number of arrests for driving offences in recent days.

Officers carrying out an anti-crime patrol in Knocklofty observed a vehicle with a number of people on board acting suspiciously in the area.

The driver handed Gardaí a fake driving licence following which the car was seized with the driver due to appear in court at a later date.

Meanwhile Cahir Gardaí also stopped a vehicle yesterday with defective lighting.

The driver – a learner permit holder – failed a roadside drug test for cannabis and was subsequently arrested.