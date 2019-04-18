Appeal for witnesses to second fatal collision in Clonmel in 3 days

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Clonmel last night to come forward.

A man in his 50s died in the crash on the N24 Clonmel to Carrick on Suir road.

It occurred at Killaloan Lower outside Clonmel, close to the Bulmers factory, just after 10:30 pm.

The collision involved a truck and a car.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver received minor injuries.

Superintendent Willie Leahy is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the N24 at the time of the collision, or for anyone who lives in the area, to contact them.