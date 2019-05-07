Appeal for witnesses to fatal crash near Tipp Town

The 59 year old man who died was the driver of one of the cars – he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 5 year-old boy who was a passenger in the car and a 54 year old man who was driving the other vehicle are being treated At University Hospital Limerick for what Gardaí are describing as non-life threatening injuries following the head on collision.

The two car crash happened on the R661 at Reddan’s Walk on the Dundrum Road outside Tipp Town at 12.30 yesterday afternoon.

The road was closed for a number of hours to facilitate a forensic collision examination however it reopened last night.

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them on 062-80670 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Yesterday’s fatality brings to six the number of people who have been killed on Tipperary’s roads this year.