Appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on M7 between Nenagh and Limerick

A forensic exam is being carried out near Castletroy in Limerick after a fatal crash on the M7 last night.

The collision occurred shortly after 9pm near Junction 28 Castletroy between a car and a lorry, and the occupant of the car, a man in his 40s, later died from his injuries.

The M7 eastbound remains closed this afternoon for a short stretch between the on and off ramps at the Castletroy junction, so motorists are advised to be cautious in the area.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to come forward.

Henry Street Garda Station can be contacted on 061 212400.