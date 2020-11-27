Appeal for witnesses to collision between car and cyclist

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a crash in Clonmel earlier this week.

A cyclist was injured following a collision with a car on Wednesday morning last.

Inspector Alma Molloy says Gardaí have spoken to both the cyclist and the driver of the car but they would also like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

“This accident occurred on the Fethard Road roundabout in Clonmel at 11.50 on Wednesday morning. It involved a silver Peugeot car and a cyclist.”

“We’re looking for any information – if they saw the accident or the driving prior to the collision if they could contact us here at Clonmel Garda station on 052 6177640.”