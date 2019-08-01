8 lives lost on Tipperary roads in 2019

8 people have lost their lives on the roads of Tipperary in the first seven months of the year.

This compares with 11 fatalities for all of 2018.

The Road Safety Authority is raising concerns about a 7 per cent increase in road deaths so far this year across the country

89 people have been killed in crashes between January and July, 6 more than the same period last year.

8 in 10 deaths now take place on rural roads and Sunday is the most dangerous time to be travelling.

Liz O’Donnell, chairperson of the RSA, says the causes of road deaths haven’t changed: