Over 2,300 waiting to take driving test in Tipperary

Car, Learner driver, driving test

Figures from the RSA show 909 motorists are waiting to sit their test in Clonmel. Of these 358 have been given a date for their test while the remainder are still waiting for an appointment.

Tipp Town has 532 learners on the list – 423 have a scheduled date to sit the test with just over 100 awaiting a date.

Of the 496 waiting in Thurles 261 have a date for their test while 218 of the 408 in Nenagh know when their test will be.

The figures – which were obtained by Kerry local election candidate Jackie Healy-Rae Junior – show there are just three testers trying to get through the backlog in the Premier County.

A further 989 learner permit holders in Tipperary are not in a position to take their test yet as they have not taken the required number of driving lessons.

At 2,300 Tallaght in Dublin has the highest number waiting for a driving test appointment while Kilrush in Clare and Buncrana in Donegal are the lowest at 114.