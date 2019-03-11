Over 2,300 waiting to take driving test in Tipperary

Figures from the RSA show 909 motorists are waiting to sit their test in Clonmel. Of these 358 have been given a date for their test while the remainder are still waiting for an appointment.

Tipp Town has 532 learners on the list – 423 have a scheduled date to sit the test with just over 100 awaiting a date.

Of the 496 waiting in Thurles 261 have a date for their test while 218 of the 408 in Nenagh know when their test will be.

The figures – which were obtained by Kerry local election candidate Jackie Healy-Rae Junior – show there are just three testers trying to get through the backlog in the Premier County.

A further 989 learner permit holders in Tipperary are not in a position to take their test yet as they have not taken the required number of driving lessons.

At 2,300 Tallaght in Dublin has the highest number waiting for a driving test appointment while Kilrush in Clare and Buncrana in Donegal are the lowest at 114.