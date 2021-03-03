Over 2,000 people are waiting to sit their Driving Test in Tipperary

365 learner drivers are on the list for Tipperary Town, 498 in Thurles, 812 in Clonmel and 383 in Nenagh.

Deputy Michael Lowry raised the issue with the Road Safety Authority when they appeared before the Oireachtas Transport Committee yesterday.

He says the average wait of 20 weeks is not acceptable.

“Young drivers are being penalised with high insurance costs and it creates difficulties for those driving unaccompanied and has an impact on jobs and the economy in general.”

“So the RSA and the Department of Transport have now committed to increasing the number of testers – currently we have 138 testers nationally and that will be increase to 218.”