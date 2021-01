The Bansha to Thomastown Road has reopened following a forensic exam of a fatal road crash scene.

A man in his 80s died in the single vehicle crash on the L4306 at around 3.15 yesterday afternoon, after the car he was driving struck a tree.

A woman in her 80s, a passenger in the car, is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062-80670 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.