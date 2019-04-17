Road Closed After Serious Clonmel Crash

A section of the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir has been closed after a serious collision between a car and a truck.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash, which is just after the Bulmers factory in the direction of Carrick on the outskirts of Clonmel.

It’s understood that a man, who is local to the area, has been seriously injured in the crash, which occurred at approximately 10.30pm.

Gardai say the road will remain closed overnight to facilitate a forensic investigation with diversions in place.