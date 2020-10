A road is closed locally this evening after a lorry went off the road.

It has happened between Templemore and Loughmore and emergency services are at the scene.

Nobody has been injured in the incident.

Gardaí say diversions are in place and will likely be for the next hour.

Meanwhile, an earlier crash has been cleared near Cahir.

Two cars collided on the N24 at Knockagh Roundabout.

Again, no bad injuries were sustained and the road was quickly cleared.