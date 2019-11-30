Road closed following crash

Gardaí at Roxboro Road are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the M7 motorway.

The incident occurred shortly after 1.30am on the slip road at the Cork exit at Junction 30.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a collision involving a van and an articulated lorry

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick. The lorry driver was uninjured.

The road remains closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and to anyone with camera footage from the area at the time of the incident to make it available to them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340 or Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.