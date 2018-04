Two people have been given help by the local RNLI Lifeboat, after their 40 foot cruiser ran aground near Hare Island on Lough Derg.

It was called after being contacted by Valentia Coast Guard at around 1.40 yesterday afternoon.

The lifeboat found the boat ten minutes later and both passengers were safe and unharmed.

The cruiser was taken off the rocks and continued its onward journey without further assistance from the lifeboat.