River Suir Algae problem is being addressed

The level of green algae on the River Suir has receded in recent days following concern expressed at the amount visible in Thurles.

The matter was first raised two weeks ago, with the Council asked to address the problem which covered the surface of the river.

A drop in water levels due to the recent dry spell, also resulted in a large amount of litter being visible on the river bed.

A number of Councillors and business people expressed their concern that the current state of the river would impact on tourism.

Councillor Jim Ryan said that the issue was raised at yesterdays meeting of the Local Authority but the situation has improved