Rise in commercial vacancies in Tipperary

Commercial vacancy rates in Tipperary have increased to 14.3%.

This is according to the latest figures from the GeoView Commercial Vacancy Rates Report published by GeoDirectory, looking at numbers from the last quarter of 2019.

Tipperary was among 16 counties, which saw an increase around the country.

Meanwhile, across some Tipperary towns, the retail sector is ahead of the national curve.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, CEO of GeoDirectory, Dara Keogh spoke about why this could be.

He said the retail sector in Thurles, Clonmel and Nenagh is very strong and a lot of money is still spent in physical shops in those towns.

Listen to a snippet here;