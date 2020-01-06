RIC commemorative event under fire from Tipperary politicians

There’s strong criticism in Tipperary of the Government’s plan to hold a commemorative event remembering the Royal Irish Constabulary.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will address the event at Dublin Castle on Friday week.

The Royal Irish Constabulary policed Ireland under British rule and was involved in reprisals against civilians during the War of Independence.

The decision to celebrate the memory and the actions of the RIC has come under fire from both Deputy Seamus Healy and Councillor Seamie Morris.

For his part, Seamus Healy says he will not be attending any such commemoration and makes no apologies for his decision.

He says the commemoration must be seen for what it is – a deliberate attempt to redraw and rewrite the history of the Irish people and the birth of the Irish state, which must be resisted.

Meanwhile, Independent Councillor Seamie Morris is calling on Tipperary County Council to boycott the national commemoration for the RIC on January 17th next.

The Nenagh-based representative says the police force conspired with the British military to defeat the democratic wishes of the Irish people.