The Liberty Square regeneration project in Thurles is set to go ahead in October.

Councillors at this month’s meeting of the Thurles Templemore Municipal district were informed of the start date – and of a timeline for works.

Over 1.3 million euro was allocated towards refurbishments in Liberty Square in Thurles under the Urban Regeneration Fund last year.

It’ll see improved road markings, cycle safety and parking facilities.

Councillor Jim Ryan welcomed the news.