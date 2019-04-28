Resurgence of house building in Tipperary

The resurgence in house building appears to be continuing in Tipperary.

Three more planning applications are before the county council for consideration.

The biggest application lodged with Tipperary County Council is for Cashel.

RYF Fitzroy Holding Ltd is the company behind plans for a 45 unit residential development on the Old Road in the town.

This comprises 35 3-bedroom and 10 2-bedroom semi-detached and terraced houses.

Meanwhile Kevin Ryan is seeking outline planning permission for six dwellings on serviced sites in Terryglass.

Outline permission is also being sought for 6 two storey dwellings with detached garages in the South of the county.

Aengus O’Farrell is the man behind the plans for Gorteeshal, Ballyporeen.

Decisions are due from Tipperary County Council in June on all three planning applications.