RESULTS: Tipperary senior footballers remain in Division three as Camogie team reaches All-Ireland Quarter-Final

It’s been a successful day for Tipperary as the senior football and camogie teams both secured victories.

The footballers beat Leitrim on a scoreline of 2-11 to 15 points.

Goals from Kevin O’Halloran and Liam Casey secured the win for Tipperary in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The result means Tipp have avoided relegation and will remain in Division three for 2021.

The Tipperary camogie team had a five point win over Dublin in the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

Cait Devane’s goal saw Tipperary win on a scoreline of 1-13 to 11 points.

The result means Tipp are now through to the All-Ireland quarter-final.